Peel Hunt Reaffirms Hold Rating for Admiral Group (LON:ADM)

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Admiral Group (LON:ADM) in a research report released on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ADM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Admiral Group to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 1,925 ($25.32) to GBX 2,125 ($27.95) in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Admiral Group from GBX 2,470 ($32.49) to GBX 2,650 ($34.86) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Investec downgraded Admiral Group to an add rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector performer rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Admiral Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 2,191.90 ($28.83).

Shares of Admiral Group stock traded up GBX 8 ($0.11) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 2,255 ($29.66). 530,579 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 850,550. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.24. Admiral Group has a 1-year low of GBX 1,858.50 ($24.45) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,402 ($31.60). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,185 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,167.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.63, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a GBX 77 ($1.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This is a boost from Admiral Group’s previous dividend of $63.00. Admiral Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.66%.

In related news, insider Annette Court bought 1,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,187 ($28.77) per share, with a total value of £26,462.70 ($34,810.18).

About Admiral Group

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: UK Insurance, International Car Insurance, Price Comparison, and Other. It underwrites car insurance and other insurance products; offers van insurance and associated products primarily to small businesses, as well as general insurance products; and provides household insurance, and commercial vehicle insurance broking services.

