Peel Hunt Trims Whitbread (LON:WTB) Target Price to GBX 3,550

Whitbread (LON:WTB) had its target price cut by Peel Hunt from GBX 5,200 ($68.40) to GBX 3,550 ($46.70) in a report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Berenberg Bank cut Whitbread to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 5,750 ($75.64) to GBX 4,800 ($63.14) in a report on Friday, January 17th. HSBC raised Whitbread to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 4,600 ($60.51) to GBX 5,200 ($68.40) in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Friday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 4,200.29 ($55.25).

LON:WTB traded down GBX 21 ($0.28) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 2,708 ($35.62). 866,272 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 564,229. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,590.24 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 4,256.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.10, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.29. Whitbread has a twelve month low of GBX 1,805.50 ($23.75) and a twelve month high of GBX 5,194 ($68.32).

In other news, insider Louise Smalley sold 3,000 shares of Whitbread stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,768 ($62.72), for a total value of £143,040 ($188,161.01).

About Whitbread

Whitbread PLC operates hotels, restaurants, and coffee shops. The company operates through two segments, Premier Inn and Costa. It operates approximately 785 hotels with 72,466 rooms in the United Kingdom, as well as hotels under the Premier Inn brand name; hotels under the hub by Premier Inn brand name in the United Kingdom; and restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater Grill, Bar+Block, and Table Table brands.

