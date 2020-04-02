Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) Trading Down 19.9%

Posted by on Apr 2nd, 2020

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ:PHIO) fell 19.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.64 and last traded at $1.77, 2,557,292 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 818% from the average session volume of 278,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.21.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.96.

Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported ($4.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.40) by ($0.29).

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PHIO. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Phio Pharmaceuticals by 585.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 333,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 285,213 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Phio Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 792,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 87,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Phio Pharmaceuticals by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 13,714 shares in the last quarter.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:PHIO)

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp., a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing immuno-oncology therapeutics to treat cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RXI-109, an sd-rxRNA that reduces the expression of connective tissue growth factor, a critical regulator of several biological pathways involved in fibrosis, including scar formation in the skin and eye.

Read More: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Phio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit