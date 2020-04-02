Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) Trading Down 19.9%

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ:PHIO) fell 19.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.64 and last traded at $1.77, 2,557,292 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 818% from the average session volume of 278,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.21.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.96.

Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported ($4.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.40) by ($0.29).

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PHIO. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Phio Pharmaceuticals by 585.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 333,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 285,213 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Phio Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 792,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 87,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Phio Pharmaceuticals by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 13,714 shares in the last quarter.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:PHIO)

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp., a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing immuno-oncology therapeutics to treat cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RXI-109, an sd-rxRNA that reduces the expression of connective tissue growth factor, a critical regulator of several biological pathways involved in fibrosis, including scar formation in the skin and eye.

