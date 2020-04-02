Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) Trading Down 8.5%

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) traded down 8.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.00 and last traded at $2.04, 3,657,735 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 22% from the average session volume of 2,987,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.23.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Pitney Bowes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $311.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 2.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.09 and a 200 day moving average of $4.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.13.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Pitney Bowes had a return on equity of 110.36% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $831.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Pitney Bowes’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.75%. Pitney Bowes’s payout ratio is currently 29.41%.

In related news, VP Stanley J. Sutula III bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.99 per share, for a total transaction of $39,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,750. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $54,620. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBI. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 424.6% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 3,475,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,007,000 after buying an additional 2,813,284 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,559,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,056,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,259,000 after buying an additional 446,300 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,631,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 106.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 517,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 266,908 shares in the last quarter. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI)

Pitney Bowes Inc offers customer information management, location intelligence, and customer engagement products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Commerce Services; Small & Medium Business Solutions; and Software Solutions. The Commerce Services segment provides cross-border e-commerce solutions, domestic retail and e-commerce shipping solutions, fulfillment, and delivery and return services; and mail sortation services that allow clients to qualify large volumes of first class mail, marketing mail, and bound and packet mail for postal work sharing discounts.

