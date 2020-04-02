PlusTherapeuticsInc . (NASDAQ:PSTV) Announces Earnings Results

PlusTherapeuticsInc . (NASDAQ:PSTV) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.89, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.20 million during the quarter. PlusTherapeuticsInc . had a negative return on equity of 1,037.22% and a negative net margin of 156.12%.

PlusTherapeuticsInc . stock opened at $1.70 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. PlusTherapeuticsInc . has a twelve month low of $0.93 and a twelve month high of $22.89.

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing treatments for cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate in pipeline is DocePLUS, an albumin-stabilized PEGylated liposomal formulation of docetaxel for the treatment of small cell lung cancer.

