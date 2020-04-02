PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) updated its FY 2020
Pre-Market earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.16-2.26 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.21. PNM Resources also updated its FY20 guidance to $2.16-2.26 EPS.

PNM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of PNM Resources in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of PNM Resources in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PNM Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group raised shares of PNM Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of PNM Resources from $52.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.63.

Shares of PNM Resources stock opened at $36.20 on Thursday. PNM Resources has a twelve month low of $27.08 and a twelve month high of $56.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.60.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $408.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.49 million. PNM Resources had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 9.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PNM Resources will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a $0.308 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This is a boost from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is presently 56.94%.

PNM Resources Company Profile

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

