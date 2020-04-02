PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.16-2.26 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.22. PNM Resources also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.16-2.26 EPS.

PNM stock opened at $36.20 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.60. PNM Resources has a fifty-two week low of $27.08 and a fifty-two week high of $56.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Get PNM Resources alerts:

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $408.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that PNM Resources will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.308 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This is a positive change from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is currently 56.94%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PNM shares. Barclays reduced their target price on PNM Resources from $52.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a hold rating on shares of PNM Resources in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised PNM Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Mizuho lifted their target price on PNM Resources from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of PNM Resources in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.63.

About PNM Resources

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

Recommended Story: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for PNM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.