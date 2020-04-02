PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.16-2.26 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.22. PNM Resources also updated its FY 2020
Pre-Market guidance to 2.16-2.26 EPS.
PNM stock opened at $36.20 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.60. PNM Resources has a fifty-two week low of $27.08 and a fifty-two week high of $56.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.22.
PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $408.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that PNM Resources will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have weighed in on PNM shares. Barclays reduced their target price on PNM Resources from $52.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a hold rating on shares of PNM Resources in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised PNM Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Mizuho lifted their target price on PNM Resources from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of PNM Resources in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.63.
About PNM Resources
PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.
