Private Asset Management Inc. Acquires 2,032 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 127,645 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for about 1.9% of Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $9,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 626,966 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $75,556,000 after buying an additional 36,574 shares during the last quarter. Alley Co LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 58,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,001,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. AXA raised its holdings in Chevron by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 661,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $79,755,000 after buying an additional 39,182 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $3,902,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $520,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total transaction of $8,172,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,086,112.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Frank bought 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $104.61 per share, for a total transaction of $41,844.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,975.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVX stock traded up $7.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $76.09. 18,477,391 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,218,596. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $51.60 and a 1 year high of $127.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.29. The stock has a market cap of $136.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Chevron had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $36.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.78%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 82.30%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Bank of America raised shares of Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HSBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.21.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

