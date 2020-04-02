Private Asset Management Inc. Acquires 562 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Private Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up about 1.2% of Private Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $5,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PG. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 126.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. grace capital bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 64.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

In other news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 37,385 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $4,720,977.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,600,919.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 58,297 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $7,341,341.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 284,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,772,809.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,682 shares of company stock worth $12,441,819 in the last 90 days. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded up $4.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $113.45. 5,663,010 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,931,976. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1 year low of $94.34 and a 1 year high of $128.09. The company has a market cap of $271.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.13, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.56.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $18.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $119.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.31.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.