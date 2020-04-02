Private Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 144,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 16,145 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for 1.7% of Private Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $8,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BMY. Anderson Fisher LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 24,792 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Benin Management CORP raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 11,868 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 168,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,799,000 after acquiring an additional 13,916 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BMY traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $54.90. 9,138,987 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,438,548. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.73. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 52 week low of $42.48 and a 52 week high of $68.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 13.15%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 38.38%.

In other news, EVP John E. Elicker sold 15,805 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $964,263.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,666 shares in the company, valued at $3,579,212.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Societe Generale cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.54.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

