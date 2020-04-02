Private Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Private Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 9,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $106.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,165,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,512,004. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $95.69 and a 12 month high of $170.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.4199 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

