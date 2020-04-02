Private Asset Management Inc. Buys 25,516 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 8.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 332,734 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 25,516 shares during the period. AT&T makes up 2.0% of Private Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $9,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of T. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. grace capital bought a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 229.1% during the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. Raymond James downgraded AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Cowen lowered AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on AT&T from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird downgraded AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $41.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on AT&T from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.58.

NYSE:T traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.45. 24,574,589 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,513,004. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.08 and a 1 year high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $46.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.06 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.31%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.81 per share, with a total value of $3,781,000.00. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Featured Article: Put Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.