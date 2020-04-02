Private Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Private Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,938 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,441 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thomasville National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 65,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,655,000 after acquiring an additional 3,266 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 435,954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,553,000 after acquiring an additional 38,019 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth $175,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $290,000. Finally, Westshore Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $479,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $79.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Argus lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.94.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Neil W. Duffin bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,092,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 571,150 shares in the company, valued at $20,795,571.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Darren W. Woods bought 2,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.53 per share, with a total value of $172,994.74. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 818,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,515,476.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have bought 41,629 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,295. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded up $2.58 on Thursday, reaching $40.11. 52,960,911 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,127,092. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $30.11 and a 1-year high of $83.49. The company has a market cap of $160.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 60.81 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.51.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 5.41%. The business had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

