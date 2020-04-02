Private Asset Management Inc. Has $14.42 Million Position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Private Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 679,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,953 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up 3.0% of Private Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $14,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BAC. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 71.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.20. The company had a trading volume of 54,694,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,018,368. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $174.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.70. Bank of America Corp has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $35.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.21.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 24.15%. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BAC. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Bank of America from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Bank of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.79.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

