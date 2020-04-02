Private Asset Management Inc. Has $15.28 Million Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 198,529 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up about 3.2% of Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $15,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 75.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRK traded up $2.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $76.43. 8,574,966 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,804,128. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.43. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.25 and a 52-week high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 49.41% and a net margin of 21.01%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.01%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MRK. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

In other news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total value of $9,119,201.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,478,884.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

