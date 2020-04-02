Private Asset Management Inc. Has $16.69 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Private Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 105,825 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 3.5% of Private Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $16,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $12,315,435,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 442,643 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $69,805,000 after buying an additional 47,658,854 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 16,050.1% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,254,458 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $39,651,000 after buying an additional 6,215,731 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,401,519 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,849,067,000 after purchasing an additional 5,771,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $640,333,000. 72.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSFT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upgraded Microsoft to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Microsoft from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Microsoft from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Microsoft from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.97.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ MSFT traded up $1.66 on Thursday, hitting $153.77. 37,919,401 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,511,912. The business’s fifty day moving average is $163.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.32. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $116.13 and a 12 month high of $190.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,156.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.80.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

