Private Asset Management Inc. Has $18.79 Million Stock Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Private Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 116,606 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 4.0% of Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $18,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Laffer Investments purchased a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on V. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $236.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Visa from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.19.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $1,428,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 148,090 shares in the company, valued at $30,210,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total transaction of $2,225,578.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 282,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,804,016.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 39,371 shares of company stock worth $7,619,389 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE V traded up $2.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $155.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,041,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,267,252. The stock has a market cap of $316.20 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.94. Visa Inc has a fifty-two week low of $133.93 and a fifty-two week high of $214.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $181.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.06%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

