Private Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Private Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 407,688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises about 2.8% of Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $13,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Standpoint Research raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.03.

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 312,500 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.15 per share, for a total transaction of $37,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded up $0.94 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.69. 18,260,220 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,187,016. The company has a market capitalization of $181.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.88 and a 52-week high of $44.56.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.73 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

