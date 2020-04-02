Private Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Private Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,710 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 13 shares during the quarter. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,057,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 228 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at $543,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 6.0% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,713,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 20,662 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,231,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. Aegis lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Evercore ISI restated a “positive” rating and set a $1,600.00 target price (up from $1,350.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised Alphabet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,635.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,350.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Sunday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,497.13.

Alphabet stock traded up $8.98 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1,111.08. The stock had a trading volume of 2,059,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,651,188. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,300.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,318.03. The firm has a market cap of $762.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $1,530.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $2.59. The business had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $12.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 50.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

