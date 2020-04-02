Private Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,035 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thomasville National Bank raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 28,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Stairway Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.7% in the first quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 2,151,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $115,022,000 after purchasing an additional 339,115 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $4,516,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,497,000.

Shares of EFA traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $51.74. The company had a trading volume of 3,438,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,635,926. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.73. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $45.72 and a 52 week high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

