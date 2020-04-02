Private Asset Management Inc. Sells 24,985 Shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Private Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 31.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,985 shares during the quarter. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Elgethun Capital Management boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 162,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,738,000 after buying an additional 44,080 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter valued at $212,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 70,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,333,000 after buying an additional 9,490 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 42,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,798,000 after buying an additional 12,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 13,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 327,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.19, for a total value of $15,448,118.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen T. Mclin sold 5,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total transaction of $253,663.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,075.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 593,753 shares of company stock valued at $27,505,788. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Charles Schwab stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.70. 9,874,146 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,528,472. The company has a market cap of $43.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.32. Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $28.00 and a twelve month high of $51.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.23.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.55% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

SCHW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Compass Point raised Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.53.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

