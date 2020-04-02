Private Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,830 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Private Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 27.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,356 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 2,830 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,702,310,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,557,559 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,651,391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,799,008 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 35,366.3% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,840,145 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832,137 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 190.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,118,742 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,341,721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699,641 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Boeing by 586.4% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 675,145 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $219,935,000 after acquiring an additional 576,784 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Shares of NYSE BA traded down $8.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $122.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,910,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,276,688. Boeing Co has a 12-month low of $89.00 and a 12-month high of $398.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $238.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $322.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.85, a PEG ratio of 47.68 and a beta of 1.76.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($3.80). Boeing had a negative return on equity of 70.76% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The business had revenue of $17.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.48 EPS. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on BA. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. UBS Group set a $333.00 price objective on Boeing and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Boeing from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on Boeing from $308.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $282.80.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

See Also: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.