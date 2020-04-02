Private Asset Management Inc. Sells 585 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Private Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 585 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up about 1.2% of Private Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AXA lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 1,288,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,074,000 after acquiring an additional 68,968 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,290,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 43,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,981,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,160,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $132.00 in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised PepsiCo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Cfra raised PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Guggenheim raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded up $5.54 on Thursday, hitting $123.66. The company had a trading volume of 3,288,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,102,137. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.42 and a 52-week high of $147.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $131.81 and a 200 day moving average of $135.85. The company has a market cap of $166.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.16% and a net margin of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $20.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.08%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

