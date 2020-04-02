Private Asset Management Inc. Sells 643 Shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Private Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,227 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 643 shares during the period. United Technologies accounts for 1.7% of Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $7,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in United Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in United Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in United Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new position in United Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 81.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on UTX shares. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of United Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (down previously from $169.00) on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of United Technologies from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of United Technologies in a report on Friday, March 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.80.

Shares of NYSE:UTX traded down $4.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $87.34. The company had a trading volume of 6,845,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,253,699. United Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $69.02 and a 12 month high of $158.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $122.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $19.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Technologies Co. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.735 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.59%.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

