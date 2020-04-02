Private Asset Management Inc. Sells 7,085 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Private Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 301,029 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 7,085 shares during the period. Intel comprises 3.4% of Private Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $16,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intel by 1,636.1% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 6,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 726 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 66.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $69.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Intel to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. ThinkEquity assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Vertical Group assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.98.

In other Intel news, Director Alyssa Henry purchased 15,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.34 per share, with a total value of $1,037,036.00. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 9,932 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $569,898.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 24,698 shares of company stock valued at $1,457,169 in the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $2.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $54.07. The company had a trading volume of 19,420,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,409,352. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $231.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.82. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $42.86 and a 12-month high of $69.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.15.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. Research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

