ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Shares Down 20.2%

ProQR Therapeutics NV (NASDAQ:PRQR) traded down 20.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.00 and last traded at $5.49, 998,523 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 337% from the average session volume of 228,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.88.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ProQR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. BidaskClub raised ProQR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered ProQR Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ProQR Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.31.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 7.01 and a current ratio of 10.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.68.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ProQR Therapeutics NV will post -1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRQR. State Street Corp boosted its stake in ProQR Therapeutics by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 123,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 14,610 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in ProQR Therapeutics by 223.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 222,579 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 402,779 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $494,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in ProQR Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,630,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,070,000 after purchasing an additional 11,614 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.08% of the company’s stock.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. Its lead product candidates include eluforsen, a RNA-based oligonucleotide used for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; QR-110, an oligonucleotide that is designed to treat Leber's congenital amaurosis; QR-313, a dermatology candidate for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa; and QR-421a and QR-411 to treat type 2A Usher syndrome.

