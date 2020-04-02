ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Shares Down 20.2%

Posted by on Apr 2nd, 2020

ProQR Therapeutics NV (NASDAQ:PRQR) traded down 20.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.00 and last traded at $5.49, 998,523 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 337% from the average session volume of 228,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.88.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ProQR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. BidaskClub raised ProQR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered ProQR Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ProQR Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.31.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 7.01 and a current ratio of 10.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.68.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ProQR Therapeutics NV will post -1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRQR. State Street Corp boosted its stake in ProQR Therapeutics by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 123,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 14,610 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in ProQR Therapeutics by 223.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 222,579 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 402,779 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $494,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in ProQR Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,630,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,070,000 after purchasing an additional 11,614 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.08% of the company’s stock.

About ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR)

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. Its lead product candidates include eluforsen, a RNA-based oligonucleotide used for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; QR-110, an oligonucleotide that is designed to treat Leber's congenital amaurosis; QR-313, a dermatology candidate for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa; and QR-421a and QR-411 to treat type 2A Usher syndrome.

Featured Story: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for ProQR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProQR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit