RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.08), Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ RAPT opened at $15.41 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.85. RAPT Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $10.52 and a 12-month high of $51.21.

Several analysts recently commented on RAPT shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of RAPT Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. The company develops small molecules that are designed to modulate the critical immune responses underlying these diseases.

