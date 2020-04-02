RYB Education (NYSE:RYB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

RYB Education (NYSE:RYB) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. RYB Education had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a negative return on equity of 1.94%. The business had revenue of $50.74 million for the quarter.

Shares of NYSE RYB opened at $3.10 on Thursday. RYB Education has a twelve month low of $2.64 and a twelve month high of $8.27. The firm has a market cap of $91.84 million, a P/E ratio of -34.44 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.18 and a 200 day moving average of $5.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

RYB Education Company Profile

RYB Education, Inc provides early childhood education service in the People's Republic of China. The company offers kindergarten services to 2-6-year-old children; and play-and-learn centers services for the joint participation of 0-6-year-old children and their families to promote children's development and prepare them for their entry into kindergartens and primary schools.

