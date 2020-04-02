Signet Jewelers (LON:SIG) Earns “Add” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their add rating on shares of Signet Jewelers (LON:SIG) in a research note published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Signet Jewelers from GBX 358 ($4.71) to GBX 357 ($4.70) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th.

Shares of SIG traded up GBX 1.30 ($0.02) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 152.35 ($2.00). The company had a trading volume of 4,058,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,355. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 244.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.89. Signet Jewelers has a 1 year low of GBX 129.40 ($1.70) and a 1 year high of GBX 408.50 ($5.37).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is presently 0.17%.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited is a retailer of diamond jewelry. The Company’s segments include the Sterling Jewelers division; the Zale division, which consists of the Zale Jewelry and Piercing Pagoda segments; the UK Jewelry division, and Other. The Sterling Jewelers division’s stores operate in the United States principally as Kay Jewelers (Kay), Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry (Jared) and Jared Vault.

