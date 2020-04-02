Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT) Shares Down 10.7%

Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT)’s share price was down 10.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.36 and last traded at $0.40, approximately 998,751 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 1,329,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.45.

The company has a market cap of $1.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.51.

Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.16. Sintx Technologies had a negative net margin of 696.23% and a negative return on equity of 78.51%.

Sintx Technologies, Inc, a biomaterial company, researches, develops, manufactures, and commercializes a range of medical implant products manufactured with silicon nitride in the United States, Europe, and South America. The company offers ceramic based biomaterial solutions in various medical and industrial applications.

