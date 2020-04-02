Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shares Gap Down to $109.69

Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $98.94, but opened at $109.69. Splunk shares last traded at $106.73, with a volume of 1,302,330 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SPLK shares. Mizuho increased their target price on Splunk from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Splunk from $176.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a report on Monday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Splunk from $155.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Splunk from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.41.

The firm has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a PE ratio of -47.00 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $140.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.87.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The software company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $791.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.34 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 14.27% and a negative return on equity of 10.80%. Splunk’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Splunk Inc will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Splunk news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total transaction of $426,440.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 182,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,755,484.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 1,057 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.79, for a total value of $165,727.03. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,535,621.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,812 shares of company stock worth $10,911,270 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk during the fourth quarter valued at $207,366,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Splunk by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,452,776 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $217,582,000 after buying an additional 552,172 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its position in Splunk by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,344,429 shares of the software company’s stock worth $201,355,000 after acquiring an additional 548,012 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new stake in Splunk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,955,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Splunk by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 937,502 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $140,410,000 after acquiring an additional 297,398 shares during the last quarter. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

