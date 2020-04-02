Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shares Gap Down to $109.69

Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $98.94, but opened at $109.69. Splunk shares last traded at $106.73, with a volume of 1,302,330 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SPLK shares. Mizuho increased their target price on Splunk from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Splunk from $176.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a report on Monday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Splunk from $155.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Splunk from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.41.

The firm has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a PE ratio of -47.00 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $140.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.87.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The software company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $791.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.34 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 14.27% and a negative return on equity of 10.80%. Splunk’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Splunk Inc will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Splunk news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total transaction of $426,440.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 182,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,755,484.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 1,057 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.79, for a total value of $165,727.03. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,535,621.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,812 shares of company stock worth $10,911,270 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk during the fourth quarter valued at $207,366,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Splunk by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,452,776 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $217,582,000 after buying an additional 552,172 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its position in Splunk by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,344,429 shares of the software company’s stock worth $201,355,000 after acquiring an additional 548,012 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new stake in Splunk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,955,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Splunk by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 937,502 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $140,410,000 after acquiring an additional 297,398 shares during the last quarter. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Splunk Company Profile (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

