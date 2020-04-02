Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP)

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 2,373 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,272% compared to the average volume of 173 call options.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on MGP shares. ValuEngine raised MGM Growth Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. TheStreet lowered MGM Growth Properties from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on MGM Growth Properties from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. MGM Growth Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.56.
In other news, Director Michael Rietbrock bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.64 per share, for a total transaction of $49,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,696.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Stewart bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.99 per share, with a total value of $40,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,479,861.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 5,000 shares of company stock worth $127,635 over the last ninety days. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of MGP stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $22.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,852,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,302,252. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. MGM Growth Properties has a twelve month low of $11.43 and a twelve month high of $34.37.
MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $225.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.16 million. MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 1.37% and a net margin of 9.51%. Equities research analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This is a positive change from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.55%.
About MGM Growth Properties
MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.
