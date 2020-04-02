Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Raised to Buy at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

SUBCY has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Subsea 7 from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Subsea 7 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Subsea 7 to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SUBCY traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.70. 26,739 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,158. Subsea 7 has a 1 year low of $3.47 and a 1 year high of $13.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.41 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Subsea 7 SA delivers offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore.

