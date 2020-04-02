SUMCO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

SUMCO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sumco Corporation manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry. It offers monocrystalline ingots, polished wafers, annealed wafers, epitaxial wafers, junction isolated wafers, silicon-on-insulator wafers, and reclaimed polished wafers. The company operates primarily in Japan, North America, Asia and Europe. Sumco Corporation is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of SUMCO CORP/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SUMCO CORP/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of SUMCO CORP/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

Shares of SUOPY stock traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.95. 1,683 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,731. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.94. SUMCO CORP/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $19.61 and a fifty-two week high of $35.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.40.

SUMCO CORP/ADR Company Profile

Sumco Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry in Japan, North America, Asia, and Europe. It provides monocrystalline ingots, as well as polished, annealed, epitaxial, junction isolated, silicon-on-insulator, and reclaimed polished wafers.

