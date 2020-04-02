Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a GBX 720 ($9.47) price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 770 ($10.13). Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.23% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TATE. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Tate & Lyle from GBX 720 ($9.47) to GBX 650 ($8.55) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Tate & Lyle from GBX 810 ($10.66) to GBX 625 ($8.22) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Tate & Lyle from GBX 820 ($10.79) to GBX 770 ($10.13) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Tate & Lyle to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Tate & Lyle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 732.14 ($9.63).

Shares of TATE traded down GBX 12.40 ($0.16) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 609 ($8.01). 1,087,769 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,840,000. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 686.59 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 725.18. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43. Tate & Lyle has a 1-year low of GBX 493.83 ($6.50) and a 1-year high of GBX 811.40 ($10.67). The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.62.

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

