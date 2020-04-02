Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) Stock Price Down 8.1%

Shares of Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) were down 8.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $40.50 and last traded at $41.88, approximately 4,000,152 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 3,359,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.55.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TCO shares. Cfra upgraded shares of Taubman Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Taubman Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Taubman Centers from $33.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Taubman Centers from $69.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Taubman Centers from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.14. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01 and a beta of -0.09.

Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.76). The company had revenue of $176.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.20 million. Taubman Centers had a negative return on equity of 94.55% and a net margin of 33.47%. Taubman Centers’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Taubman Centers, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. Taubman Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.78%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teza Capital Management LLC grew its position in Taubman Centers by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 9,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taubman Centers by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 32,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Taubman Centers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Taubman Centers by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 118,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,672,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Taubman Centers by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 12,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. 99.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO)

Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia and one under development. Taubman's U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S.

