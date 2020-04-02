Tecan Group (OTCMKTS:TCHBF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Kepler Capital Markets

Tecan Group (OTCMKTS:TCHBF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Shares of TCHBF stock remained flat at $$303.00 during trading on Tuesday. 6 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $280.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.24. Tecan Group has a twelve month low of $245.00 and a twelve month high of $320.49.

Tecan Group Company Profile

Tecan Group Ltd. provides laboratory instruments and solutions for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, university research departments, and forensic and diagnostic laboratories. It operates through Life Sciences Business and Partnering Business segments. The company develops, produces, markets, and supports automated workflow solutions, including laboratory instruments, software packages, application knowhow, services, consumables, and spare parts for molecular diagnostics, tissue diagnostics, immunodiagnostics, and mass spectrometry diagnostics; and develops and manufactures original equipment manufacturer instruments and components.

