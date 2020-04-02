TechTarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT) Chairman Sells $401,486.00 in Stock

TechTarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT) Chairman Greg Strakosch sold 19,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total value of $401,486.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 608,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,410,237.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Greg Strakosch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 24th, Greg Strakosch sold 200 shares of TechTarget stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $4,028.00.

On Friday, March 20th, Greg Strakosch sold 100 shares of TechTarget stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $2,002.00.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Greg Strakosch sold 40,000 shares of TechTarget stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $1,002,400.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TTGT traded down $0.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.05. The company had a trading volume of 21,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,769. The company has a market cap of $534.25 million, a P/E ratio of 31.48, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.79. TechTarget Inc has a 52 week low of $15.32 and a 52 week high of $30.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.44 and its 200 day moving average is $24.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a current ratio of 5.33.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The information services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $35.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.67 million. TechTarget had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 9.93%. On average, research analysts expect that TechTarget Inc will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTGT. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 940,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $24,555,000 after buying an additional 144,800 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in TechTarget by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 130,652 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 68,734 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in TechTarget by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 237,506 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,199,000 after purchasing an additional 67,658 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in TechTarget by 98.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 109,789 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 54,520 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in TechTarget during the 4th quarter valued at $1,386,000. 83.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on TTGT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub lowered TechTarget from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on TechTarget from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Craig Hallum began coverage on TechTarget in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded TechTarget from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

About TechTarget

TechTarget, Inc provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

