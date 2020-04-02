Ten Entertainment Group (LON:TEG) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Ten Entertainment Group (LON:TEG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Ten Entertainment Group to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 250 ($3.29) to GBX 220 ($2.89) in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ten Entertainment Group in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.60) target price on shares of Ten Entertainment Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Shares of LON TEG traded down GBX 2.75 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 172.25 ($2.27). The stock had a trading volume of 6,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,966. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.54, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 227.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 264.05. The firm has a market cap of $113.75 million and a P/E ratio of 12.48. Ten Entertainment Group has a 1 year low of GBX 110 ($1.45) and a 1 year high of GBX 339 ($4.46).

In related news, insider Duncan Garrood acquired 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 155 ($2.04) per share, with a total value of £37,200 ($48,934.49).

Ten Entertainment Group Company Profile

Ten Entertainment Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in tenpin bowling operations in the United Kingdom. The company operates 42 bowling sites with approximately 1,000 bowling lanes under the Tenpin brand. It also provides amusement machine, table-tennis, soft play, laser game, pool table, and restaurant and bar services.

