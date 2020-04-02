Ten Lifestyle Group (LON:TENG) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Posted by on Apr 2nd, 2020

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Ten Lifestyle Group (LON:TENG) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.63) target price on shares of Ten Lifestyle Group in a report on Friday, March 6th.

Shares of LON TENG traded up GBX 1.20 ($0.02) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 50 ($0.66). 46,384 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Ten Lifestyle Group has a 1 year low of GBX 40 ($0.53) and a 1 year high of GBX 139 ($1.83). The stock has a market capitalization of $40.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 86.78 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 115.71.

In other news, insider Alex Cheatle bought 25,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 78 ($1.03) per share, with a total value of £20,088.90 ($26,425.81). Also, insider Sarah Hornbuckle sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 120 ($1.58), for a total value of £120,000 ($157,853.20).

About Ten Lifestyle Group

Ten Lifestyle Group plc provides concierge services to private banks, retail banks, premium payment card providers, and high-net-worth individuals worldwide. The company assists its members to discover, organize, and book travel, dining, and live entertainment through its proprietary digital platform.

Read More: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Ten Lifestyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ten Lifestyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit