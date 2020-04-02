Ten Lifestyle Group (LON:TENG) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Ten Lifestyle Group (LON:TENG) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.63) target price on shares of Ten Lifestyle Group in a report on Friday, March 6th.

Shares of LON TENG traded up GBX 1.20 ($0.02) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 50 ($0.66). 46,384 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Ten Lifestyle Group has a 1 year low of GBX 40 ($0.53) and a 1 year high of GBX 139 ($1.83). The stock has a market capitalization of $40.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 86.78 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 115.71.

In other news, insider Alex Cheatle bought 25,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 78 ($1.03) per share, with a total value of £20,088.90 ($26,425.81). Also, insider Sarah Hornbuckle sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 120 ($1.58), for a total value of £120,000 ($157,853.20).

About Ten Lifestyle Group

Ten Lifestyle Group plc provides concierge services to private banks, retail banks, premium payment card providers, and high-net-worth individuals worldwide. The company assists its members to discover, organize, and book travel, dining, and live entertainment through its proprietary digital platform.

