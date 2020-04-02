Terracoin Hits Market Cap of $954,248.82 (TRC)

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded up 6.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. One Terracoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0416 or 0.00000611 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange, C-CEX and Trade Satoshi. In the last seven days, Terracoin has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar. Terracoin has a market capitalization of $954,248.82 and $341.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,811.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $234.73 or 0.03446019 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002409 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.21 or 0.00707709 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 23.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00004025 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00013573 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000710 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000071 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

About Terracoin

Terracoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. The official website for Terracoin is www.terracoin.io . Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Terracoin

Terracoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, C-CEX, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terracoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terracoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

