Tesco (LON:TSCO) Upgraded at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Tesco (LON:TSCO) to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has GBX 248 ($3.26) target price on the retailer’s stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 216 ($2.84).

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. HSBC raised Tesco to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Tesco in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Tesco in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised Tesco to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 236 ($3.10) to GBX 289 ($3.80) in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 284.75 ($3.75).

Shares of LON:TSCO traded down GBX 4.60 ($0.06) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 218.80 ($2.88). The stock had a trading volume of 23,295,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,150,000. Tesco has a 12-month low of GBX 203.70 ($2.68) and a 12-month high of GBX 332.67 ($4.38). The stock has a market capitalization of $22.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 237.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 241.23.

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. The company also provides retail banking and insurance services. It has operations in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, Thailand, and internationally. The company serves its customers through 6,809 stores, as well as online.

