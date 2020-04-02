Thomasville National Bank Buys 405 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Thomasville National Bank increased its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,352 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 405 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in General Mills by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,332,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,964,000 after buying an additional 950,411 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,443,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,132,000 after purchasing an additional 6,182,293 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,937,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,765,000 after purchasing an additional 151,437 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter worth $327,257,000. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,143,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,459,000 after purchasing an additional 802,755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

GIS traded up $1.31 on Thursday, hitting $54.43. The company had a trading volume of 3,119,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,332,127. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.92. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.59 and a 12-month high of $60.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.51.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.87%.

GIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded General Mills from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. UBS Group lifted their target price on General Mills from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on General Mills from to in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.18.

In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 6,187 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total value of $370,910.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 134,820 shares in the company, valued at $8,082,459. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

