Thomasville National Bank Has $954,000 Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Thomasville National Bank cut its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 72.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 49,761 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. grace capital acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BMY. ValuEngine raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Societe Generale downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.54.

Shares of BMY traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $54.85. The stock had a trading volume of 8,946,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,438,548. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 52 week low of $42.48 and a 52 week high of $68.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.52 and a 200 day moving average of $58.52. The company has a market cap of $125.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.73.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.34. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The business had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

In related news, EVP John E. Elicker sold 15,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $964,263.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,579,212.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

