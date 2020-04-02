Thomasville National Bank Sells 499 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Thomasville National Bank reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 499 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.3% of Thomasville National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. J. Goldman & Co LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,521,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,340,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,282,056,000 after buying an additional 686,335 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 960,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,610,000 after purchasing an additional 640,000 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 17,288,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,588,185,000 after purchasing an additional 529,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,483,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,875,000 after purchasing an additional 456,966 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $2.89 during trading on Thursday, hitting $249.69. The stock had a trading volume of 5,838,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,635,308. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $220.28 and a 1 year high of $340.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $291.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $308.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $1.5314 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $6.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

