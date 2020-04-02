TI Fluid Systems (LON:TIFS) Price Target Cut to GBX 182

TI Fluid Systems (LON:TIFS) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 182 ($2.39) in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 32.85% from the stock’s current price.

TIFS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 335 ($4.41) price objective on shares of TI Fluid Systems in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.63) price target (down previously from GBX 335 ($4.41)) on shares of TI Fluid Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup cut shares of TI Fluid Systems to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 294 ($3.87) to GBX 140 ($1.84) in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TI Fluid Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 227 ($2.99).

LON TIFS traded down GBX 5 ($0.07) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 137 ($1.80). 209,537 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,273. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 188.33 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 212.43. TI Fluid Systems has a 12 month low of GBX 117.80 ($1.55) and a 12 month high of GBX 282 ($3.71). The company has a market cap of $734.62 million and a PE ratio of 4.63.

TI Fluid Systems plc manufactures and supplies automotive fluid storage, carrying, and delivery systems for the light duty automotive market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Fluid Carrying Systems, and Fuel Tank and Delivery Systems. The Fluid Carrying Systems segment offers brake and fuel lines/chassis bundles, such as double-wall and single-wall steel fluid carrying lines and bundles for brake and fuel systems; multi-layer plastic lines for vapor, thermal management, and exhaust treatment; sensor-integrated connectors for installation and system assembly; and heated plastic lines for selective catalyst reduction urea fluids.

