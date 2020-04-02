TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH (NASDAQ:TBLT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH (NASDAQ:TBLT) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $4.53 million for the quarter.

NASDAQ TBLT opened at $0.14 on Thursday. TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH has a fifty-two week low of $0.09 and a fifty-two week high of $1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.64, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.24. The stock has a market cap of $11.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.58.

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $0.50 price objective for the company.

Toughbuilt Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and construction products for the building industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers tool pouches, tool rigs, tool belts and accessories, tools bags, totes, various storage solutions, and office organizers/bags for laptop/tablet/cellphones, etc.; and kneepads.

