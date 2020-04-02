Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) Shares Down 13.2%

Translate Bio Inc (NASDAQ:TBIO) fell 13.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.90 and last traded at $9.97, 614,406 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 96% from the average session volume of 313,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.48.
Several brokerages have recently commented on TBIO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Translate Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Translate Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Translate Bio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.80.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $598.49 million, a P/E ratio of -4.13 and a beta of -0.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.
About Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO)
Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 to treat ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency.
Featured Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?
Receive News & Ratings for Translate Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Translate Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.