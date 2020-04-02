Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) Shares Down 13.2%

Posted by on Apr 2nd, 2020

Translate Bio Inc (NASDAQ:TBIO) fell 13.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.90 and last traded at $9.97, 614,406 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 96% from the average session volume of 313,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.48.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TBIO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Translate Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Translate Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Translate Bio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.80.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $598.49 million, a P/E ratio of -4.13 and a beta of -0.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Translate Bio by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 620,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,050,000 after buying an additional 57,280 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Translate Bio by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 546,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,449,000 after buying an additional 37,577 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Translate Bio during the 4th quarter worth $1,146,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Translate Bio by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 127,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 25,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Translate Bio by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 11,846 shares in the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO)

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 to treat ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency.

