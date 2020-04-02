Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Stock Price Down 7.7%

Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO)’s share price dropped 7.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $88.94 and last traded at $89.49, approximately 5,207,879 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 42% from the average daily volume of 3,664,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.00.

TWLO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Twilio from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Twilio from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Twilio from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.75.

The company has a current ratio of 8.34, a quick ratio of 8.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $104.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.76 and a beta of 1.28.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.40. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.39% and a negative net margin of 27.07%. The business had revenue of $331.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Twilio Inc will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total transaction of $4,176,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total value of $50,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,980 shares of company stock valued at $15,272,439 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 243.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Company Profile (NYSE:TWLO)

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

